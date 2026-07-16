Satluj, director Honey Trehan's film based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has become the subject of intense discussion after it was reportedly removed from streaming platform ZEE5 just days after its release in India. In the UAE, the film was briefly available on ZEE5 Global before becoming unavailable within a day. Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, including The Wire, Satluj has found a second life through community-led screenings across villages in Punjab and parts of Jammu.

Supporters questioned why the film had such a brief streaming run and argued that public discussion shifted away from Jaswant Singh Khalra's work toward political labels and controversies. The report notes that some compared Satluj's journey with that of The Kashmir Files, while others cautioned against drawing direct parallels because the films deal with different historical events.

The organisers of such screenings said in interviews that many younger Punjabis were unfamiliar with Khalra's work. They viewed the screenings as an opportunity to introduce a new generation to a chapter of Punjab's history that had largely remained within legal records, books and human rights documentation.

The exact reason has not been publicly explained. Several reports claim that after spending four years navigating certification and legal hurdles with India's Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Satluj was released on Zee5 before being taken down within days. The report also states that its IMDb rating disappeared around the same time.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.