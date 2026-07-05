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Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj pulled from ZEE5 two days after release

ZEE5 says it is working to restore the film after its removal

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Diljit Dosanjjh’s Satluj has been removed from the streaming platform.
Diljit Dosanjjh’s Satluj has been removed from the streaming platform.
Source: ZEE5

Dubai: After a four-year struggle with India’s film certification process, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj (previously titled Punjab 95) was briefly released on OTT platform ZEE5 in India before being taken down two days later, Indian media reports said.

The film, directed by Honey Trehan, was made available on July 3 without cuts, marking its long-delayed digital release after skipping a theatrical run in India. However, its availability was short-lived, with ZEE5 confirming through an official statement that it had been removed from streaming in India until further notice.

The platform did not specify the reason for the removal but said it was working to restore the film through appropriate channels. In a post shared on Instagram, ZEE5 thanked viewers for the strong response to the film and said the support had meant a great deal to the team behind it.

“The response to Satluj since its release has been overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film,” the statement said.

ZEE5 also reiterated its support for the film and its creators, saying it stood by the “creative vision” behind the project and remained committed to storytelling with “authenticity and purpose.”

“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” it added, saying it would explore “every appropriate avenue through due process” to bring the film back.

The platform also posted on social media: “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.”

The film, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had faced prolonged delays due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly sought over 120 cuts before its eventual OTT release under a new title.

Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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