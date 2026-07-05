Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj pulled from ZEE5 two days after release

ZEE5 says it is working to restore the film after its removal
Dubai: After a four-year struggle with India’s film certification process, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj (previously titled Punjab 95) was briefly released on OTT platform ZEE5 in India before being taken down two days later, Indian media reports said.
The film, directed by Honey Trehan, was made available on July 3 without cuts, marking its long-delayed digital release after skipping a theatrical run in India. However, its availability was short-lived, with ZEE5 confirming through an official statement that it had been removed from streaming in India until further notice.
The platform did not specify the reason for the removal but said it was working to restore the film through appropriate channels. In a post shared on Instagram, ZEE5 thanked viewers for the strong response to the film and said the support had meant a great deal to the team behind it.
“The response to Satluj since its release has been overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film,” the statement said.
ZEE5 also reiterated its support for the film and its creators, saying it stood by the “creative vision” behind the project and remained committed to storytelling with “authenticity and purpose.”
“In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice,” it added, saying it would explore “every appropriate avenue through due process” to bring the film back.
The platform also posted on social media: “Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.”
The film, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had faced prolonged delays due to certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly sought over 120 cuts before its eventual OTT release under a new title.
Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.