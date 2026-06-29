Soni took to Instagram and shared an emotional video, detailing the intimidation
A distressing allegation from actor Satendra Soni has sparked attention online after he shared an emotional video detailing an alleged incident during a film shoot in Madhya Pradesh.
The actor, known for his work in Laapataa Ladies and Mirzapur, claimed that he and several character artistes were abruptly removed from a project after raising concerns over delayed payments. He also alleged that the situation escalated into threats during the confrontation.
In the video posted on Instagram, Satendra said, “I came to Mahiar to do a film directed by Pushpendra Singh called Pedh Palkhi. He had given us Rs 50000 as signing amount. After that, he had told us that we would be paid during the shooting. It’s been eight days since we started shooting, and when we asked him for money, he asked us to pack up and leave the hotel. He even threatened to kill us.”
Expanding on the same incident in his caption, he wrote, “Hello, my name is Satendra Soni. I am an actor. I went to Maihar, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot for a film called Ped Palki. The director and producer for it is Pushpendra Singh, who also made Ajmer 92. They just sent me Rs 50,000 in advance to come to shoot, and committed to make the rest of the payment during the shoot. I had a total of 10 days’ job of shooting. After 7-8 days, they didn’t pay me anything. There, I also heard people in the unit saying no one got paid. When I asked about payment, I was told to pack up. Pushpendra started threatening me and said, ‘You check out from the hotel in 10 minutes, you should not be seen in the hotel, or else we will kill you.’ His wife, Pragati Chauhan, who was the heroine of the movie, also scolded and hurled dirty abuses at me. I was very scared, and as I started checking out of the hotel in fear. Shreedhar Dubey and Pankaj Sharma also came with me.”
Following the incident, Satendra later shared another update confirming that the group had safely returned to Mumbai with assistance from Maihar police and support from actor Ashutosh Rana and others.
In his message, he said, “We have safely reached Mumbai. Maihar police have supported us immensely; others also helped us. It has been a very tough journey, but we are back in Mumbai. We were mentally very disturbed. This was the first time we faced something like this. It’s a lesson for us. We were shocked and needed someone to motivate us. We have reached Mumbai with great difficulty, but we are safe now. Ashutosh Rana also helped us a lot. We were feeling alone. The way he behaved made it clear that his motive was different, but we artistes stood together and somehow managed to return.”
AICWA steps in
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has stepped in to back actor Satendra Soni, calling for strict action against the makers of Ped Palki after he alleged non-payment and intimidation during the film’s shoot in Madhya Pradesh. The body has urged the state government to immediately register an FIR and conduct a fair investigation, stressing that the issue highlights deeper concerns about working conditions in the film industry.
In a post shared on X, the association said Soni’s account pointed to distressing treatment during the shoot and warranted immediate attention from authorities. It stated that such matters should not be ignored and called on the government to take cognisance of the allegations without delay.
“The emotional video shared by Satendra Soni reflects the pain and distress he says he has endured. His allegations raise serious concerns about the treatment of artists and workers in the Indian film industry. No artist or worker should have to endure such treatment,” the association said.
AICWA further added that issues of delayed or withheld payments are not isolated, alleging that several workers across the industry are often brought on board with assurances of timely remuneration, only to later face delays or pressure when seeking their dues.
Satendra Soni has been part of a range of film and television projects over the years, with credits including Doctor G, Bawaal, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, and Hello Bachhon. He also earned appreciation for his brief yet impactful performance in Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies, a film backed by Aamir Khan and selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars.
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