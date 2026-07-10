Akshay Kumar prays for Rajesh Sharma after insect bite leaves actor hospitalised: ‘Get well soon, friend’

Sharma was hospitalised after an insect bite on set
Akshay Kumar penned an emotional note for close friend and frequent co-star Rajesh Sharma after the veteran actor was hospitalised following a health scare reportedly triggered by an insect bite during the shooting of a film in Hyderabad.
The actor took to X on Thursday to wish Rajesh a speedy recovery, while the incident has also prompted the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to call for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his illness.
Posting a photograph of the two together, Akshay expressed his concern and wished Rajesh well. He wrote, “Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai (Get well soon, friend. We have to sit and laugh a lot).”
Akshay and Rajesh have appeared together in several films over the years, including Special 26, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Laxmii and Bhooth Bangla.
As concern over Rajesh's health grew, the All Indian Cine Workers Association issued a statement demanding a high-level inquiry into how the actor fell seriously ill.
“The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation,” the association said.
It also questioned safety standards on film sets, adding, “The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences.”
Rajesh Sharma was filming the Prabhas-starrer Fauzi in Hyderabad when his health reportedly deteriorated after what is believed to have been an insect bite. He later travelled to Kolkata for treatment, where he was hospitalised in a serious condition.
The incident sparked concern across the film industry after reports suggested that an insect bite during the shoot was the likely cause of his illness.