The Kumkum Bhagya actor was found dead at her residence on Sunday evening
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has called for a investigation into the death of television actor Sanchita Ugale, whose alleged suicide, has left the entertainment industry in shock.
In a strongly worded statement, the association mourned the young actor’s passing, saying, “Sanchita Ugale has gone too far, too soon. Her untimely departure has left her family shattered and the entire Indian film industry mourning the loss of a young talent whose memories will live on forever.”
Raising concerns over the circumstances surrounding her death, the body noted that she was at a promising stage in her career. “At a stage when her career was steadily progressing and she was creating a strong identity for herself in the industry, this heartbreaking development has raised serious questions that deserve a fair, transparent, and comprehensive investigation,” it said.
AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the government to order a high-level inquiry and ensure justice for the actor’s family. The association stressed that all possible angles must be thoroughly examined.
“AICWA believes that every possible angle must be thoroughly investigated before any conclusion is reached. In recent years, the Indian entertainment industry has witnessed several deaths and alleged suicide cases. In many instances, questions raised by family members, colleagues, and the public have remained unanswered. Therefore, it is essential that investigators examine all available evidence, circumstances, and possible angles in this case with complete transparency.”
The association also pushed for systemic intervention within the industry itself, calling for a dedicated mechanism to address rising mental health concerns.
“AICWA also calls upon the Government of Maharashtra and the concerned authorities to establish a dedicated committee to examine the increasing number of deaths and mental health-related crises being reported within the entertainment industry. The safety, well-being, and support systems available to artists and workers must be reviewed urgently.”
It added in conclusion, “Every life is precious. The truth behind this tragic incident must come out, and the family of Sanchita Ugale deserves nothing less than a fair, impartial, and thorough investigation. AICWA urges the authorities to leave no stone unturned and ensure that all aspects of this case are examined with complete transparency.”
According to PTI, the Kumkum Bhagya actor was found dead at her residence in the Nalasopara area around 7 pm on Sunday, when she was alone at home. Police officials said they inspected the scene after being alerted.
“We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered,” a police official said.
Officials also stated that her father does not suspect foul play or hold anyone responsible for her death. Her body has been sent for postmortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered while investigations continue.
Her cousin, Akash Satish Ugale, spoke to reporters as quoted by Hindustan Times, drawing comparisons with Sushant Singh Rajput's death in 2020, which incidentally occurred on the same date. He also alleged that she was being mentally harassed.
A close friend and colleague, Megha Sharma, told MoneyControl that Ugale had been dealing with emotional and health struggles in recent months.
“I am in deep shock and out of words. She had some health issues and was suffering from depression since January. She had some personal reasons and was undergoing treatment,” said Sharma.
She added that despite her difficulties, Ugale remained hopeful about her future in the industry.
“In fact, I met her 10 days ago and took her for an audition. She was convinced that she could make it. Later, her phone was switched off. She often spoke about ending her life, and all of us, including her mother and family, constantly encouraged her to stay positive and not think about such negative things. But this time we could not save her. She loved herself.”
Just hours before her death, Ugale had posted a video on Instagram lip-syncing to “Dafli Wale,” appearing cheerful.
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