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Kim Soo-hyun returns to work after a year, following recent legal win in Kim Sae-ron case

The shoot will be his first public activity since March last year.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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After Kim Sae-ron's death last year, a YouTuber had emerged with allegations that she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, when she was only 15.
After Kim Sae-ron's death last year, a YouTuber had emerged with allegations that she had been in a relationship with Kim Soo-hyun, when she was only 15.

Actor Kim Soo-hyun is preparing to return to on-camera work in South Korea, marking his first domestic project in around a year following a period of controversy. Attention is now turning to whether shelved projects linked to the star could also begin moving again.

According to his agency, as quoted by Korean media outlet Hankook Ilbo, Gold Medalist, Soo-Hyun is set to film a commercial in Korea on July 14 for a Philippine fashion brand. The shoot will be his first public activity since March last year.

Allegations and legal response

Soo-hyun kept a low profile, after allegations surfaced regarding his past relationship with late actress Kim Sae-ron. Claims suggested the relationship lasted six years starting in 2015, when she was 15, and also included accusations that he pressured her over debt repayment.

Soo-Hyun tearfully denied these claims at a press conference, stating that the relationship only began after she had reached adulthood.

Following the allegations, he pursued legal action, filing criminal defamation complaints against Kim Sae-ui, head of YouTube channel HoverLab (Garo Sero Institute), and members of the late actress’s family. He also filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion won (about $8.8 million) in damages.

Industry fallout and stalled projects

The controversy had immediate professional consequences. Several brands ended endorsement deals with Kim, and the Disney+ series “Knock-Off”, originally planned for release last year, was placed on indefinite hold. Currently, there has been no new update on the matter.

Investigation developments

In May, police concluded that KakaoTalk messages and audio recordings released by Kim Sae-ui’s side had been manipulated or edited. Following this, Kim Sae-ui was referred to prosecutors while in detention.

Agency statement

Gold Medalist expressed gratitude for those who supported Soo-Hyun during the legal process, stating:
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to those who spoke up on his behalf while he waited for the legal process to unfold, as well as to investigation authorities and the judiciary for making fair and impartial decisions regarding the suspect.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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