Agencies shut down breakup rumours, affirm couple’s ‘beautiful relationship’
It's the kind of morning K-pop fans dread: a headline drops, hearts sink, group chats explode. Today, reports surfaced claiming that TWICE's Chaeyoung and singer-songwriter Zion.T had called it quits. Cue the panic.
But before anyone could finish typing out their sad-face emojis, both artists' agencies stepped in and shut the door on it entirely.
The statement doesn't tiptoe around the issue. Right out of the gate, both agencies confirm they went straight to the source, the artists themselves — and the verdict was clear: Chaeyoung and Zion.T are still very much together, still on good terms, and still very much not the subject of a tragic breakup story. In their own words, the two are "continuing their beautiful relationship with positive feelings toward each other."
Buried in the middle of a breakup-denial statement is a genuinely exciting piece of news — Chaeyoung has launched her own independent label, LIL FANTASY. The statement frames it as a fresh start, and both agencies are asking fans to rally behind her as she steps into this new, more independent phase of her career.
Zion.T isn't left out of the spotlight either, the statement closes with a nod to his ongoing and "diverse" musical projects, encouraging fans to keep supporting whatever he cooks up next.
The statement read:
Hello.
We would like to deliver the official position of both sides regarding the breakup rumors concerning Zion.T and Chaeyoung that were reported today.
1. The breakup rumors are completely groundless.
After confirming with the artists themselves, we have verified that the two are still continuing their beautiful relationship with positive feelings toward each other.
2. Notice regarding strong response to the spread of false information
Both agencies will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that the artists’ reputations are not damaged by groundless, speculative articles, the spread of false information that differs from the truth, or malicious posts. We state clearly that we will take strong legal action against the reporting and spreading of sensational content based on unverified facts.
Furthermore, we ask for your support for Chaeyoung, who recently announced a fresh start by establishing her independent label “LIL FANTASY.” We also ask for your continued interest and warm support for Zion.T’s diverse and active musical endeavors.
Thank you.