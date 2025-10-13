As Jimin explained in interviews, he wanted to explore something deeper and more visceral, much like his bandmates RM, Suga, and J-Hope had done in their own solo work. Here, he spits rage — against the world, against himself — yearning to be freed from the crushing weight of expectation. The accompanying video, drenched in blue and black hues, mirrors that turmoil: a hypnotic choreography, a ritual of release, and Jimin at his most powerful and unrestrained.