BTS's Jimin makes first public appearance after Song Da-eun row: 'This airport look will go down in history'

Jimin’s here, folks, you can breathe. Ever since the Song Da-eun row and ensuing statements, Jimin has been keeping a low profile, worrying ARMY, who were already dealing with Suga being quiet.
But recently, Jimin was seen at the airport, dressed in casuals and glasses, flaunting his blonde look, waving at fans. Fans heaved a sigh of relief, flooding social media with comments, “Blonde looks so good on him!” and, “He’s back!” Another added, “This airport look will go down in history.”
Last month, BTS’s agency addressed the swirling dating rumors between Jimin and Song Da-eun. The speculation ignited after Da-eun posted a TikTok on August 27, showing her waiting in an elevator for Jimin and surprising him with a greeting.
Rumours of the pair dating have circulated since 2022, spiraling out of control. Fans even speculated about a possible engagement. The situation grew so intense that Da-eun tearfully addressed her followers, saying she would take legal action against those harassing her and labeling her a stalker. “You can’t accept that your idol loves me,” she said.
The agency, BigHit, released a statement, confirming that the two were once 'acquainted' in mutual affection: "The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present," a part of the statement read. The agency urged those to not speculate and spread information.
