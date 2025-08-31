BTS's agency confirms Jimin and Song Da-eun's relationship, shuts down rumours: 'That was years ago'

After rumours began to swirl over an old video, the agency released a statement
BTS's agency released an official statement addressing Jimin's recent dating rumours with Song Da Eun. The speculation began after Song Da-eun posted a TikTok video on August 27, showing her waiting for Jimin to arrive in an elevator before surprising him with a greeting.
The pair have been linked since 2022, with rumours getting out of hand, and people assuming they were in a relationship, and even about to get married. It reached a point where Da-eun tearfully told fans in a broadcast that she would sue them for constantly harassing her and calling her a stalker. "You can't accept that your idol loves me," she ha dsaud.
BIGHIT MUSIC’s full statement reads:
“Our company has refrained from making any statements until now in order to respect Jimin’s private life as well as the individual mentioned in relation to it.
However, as speculative reports about the artist’s personal life have continued and unfounded rumors keep circulating, we find it unavoidable to clarify the bare minimum facts.
The artist and the individual in question were once acquainted with mutual affection in the past, but that was several years ago, and they are not in a relationship at present.
We ask that you refrain from making reckless speculations about their private lives. We also earnestly request that you refrain from any actions that could cause harm to the individual being mentioned alongside the artist.”
Song, who debuted in 2011 with MBC’s Can’t Live With Losing and later found fame on Channel A’s dating reality show Heart Signal 2, is no stranger to public attention. But this latest upload has reignited debate and put Jimin, freshly discharged from military service in June and gearing up for BTS’s full-group comeback in spring 2026, right back under the spotlight.
