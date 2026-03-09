If you are in a loveless relationship, you are entitled to leave that behind says Bhatt
Dubai: Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has weighed in on the intense public scrutiny surrounding South Indian actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, urging people to respect their personal lives even as rumours about their dating lives persist.
The speculation intensified after Vijay and Trisha were recently seen together at a wedding, marking what many fans interpreted as their first public appearance amid Vijay's divorce news. The controversy has grown further after reports that Vijay’s wife has moved for an official split, allegedly infidelity.
Bhatt took to social media to share his thoughts saying society often traps people in relationships that have already ended emotionally.
“There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things,” he wrote.
Drawing from his own experiences, Bhatt reflected on the pressures people face to remain in relationships that have run their course.
“But there is a worse incarceration. It is the incarceration of the human soul. The incarceration of happiness. When two people remain trapped in a relationship that has run its course, but society insists that the relationship must continue; that too is a prison,” he said.
The filmmaker also spoke about the fallibility of the human heart and the complicated nature of love.
“I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness,” he wrote.
Bhatt added that if he were in a loveless relationship, he would choose to leave rather than continue living without dignity.
“Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship… most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity.”
He also said he admired what he described as honesty, suggesting that there is dignity in not pretending that love does not exist.
“I find something admirable in Vijay and Trisha. There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful.”
In his post, Bhatt also criticised what he sees as the hypocrisy of public judgment, arguing that people often behave differently as part of a collective.
“Individually, most of us are compassionate people… But something changes when we become a collective. In a crowd, we suddenly become sinless. We become righteous. We become judges.”
He concluded with a broader appeal for privacy for public figures.
“Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love.”
The comments come amid ongoing speculation about Vijay and Trisha’s relationship, which neither actor has publicly addressed.
