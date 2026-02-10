In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Sunita made pointed allegations of infidelity against her husband. "My kids are grown up now," she said. "I have always said that they get disturbed." She went on to suggest that younger women seeking careers in Bollywood actively look for wealthy and influential men to support them financially. "The girls who come today to struggle, they need a sugar daddy to pick up their expenses. They don't have a good face but want to be heroines. So they entice men and blackmail them," she said bluntly.