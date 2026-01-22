Film made it to India's shortlist to 2026 Oscars, but lost out to a string of strong films
Dubai: India’s much-anticipated film Homebound, produced by Karan Johar and starring Ishaan Khatter, is out of the 2026 Academy Awards race.
The film made it to India's shortlist to 2026 Oscars, but lost out to a string of strong International films.
Films such Leonardo Di Caprio's One Battle After Another and Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme, and Sinners are among those leading the nominations this season.
The 98th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning as host.
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Blue Moon
It Was Just An Accident
Marty Supreme
Sentimental Value
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Train Dreams
The nominations are just being announced. Stay tuned for other categories.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox