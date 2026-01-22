GOLD/FOREX
India's Homebound backed by Karan Johar starring Ishaan Khatter out of Oscar race

Film made it to India's shortlist to 2026 Oscars, but lost out to a string of strong films

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Bollywood actors Vishal Jethwa (L) and Ishaan Khatter attend a press conference for their upcoming Indian Hindi-language drama film 'Homebound' in Mumbai on September 22, 2025.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Dubai: India’s much-anticipated film Homebound, produced by Karan Johar and starring Ishaan Khatter, is out of the 2026 Academy Awards race.

The film made it to India's shortlist to 2026 Oscars, but lost out to a string of strong International films.

Films such Leonardo Di Caprio's One Battle After Another and Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme, and Sinners are among those leading the nominations this season.

The 98th Academy Awards are scheduled for March 15, 2026, with Conan O’Brien returning as host.

Key Nominations

Best Supporting Actor

  • Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

  • Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

  • Delroy Lindo, Sinners

  • Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

  • Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actress

  • Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

  • Amy Madigan, Weapons

  • Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

  • Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

  • Blue Moon

  • It Was Just An Accident

  • Marty Supreme

  • Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Bugonia

  • Frankenstein

  • Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another

  • Train Dreams

The nominations are just being announced. Stay tuned for other categories.

