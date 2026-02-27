Divorce drama: Vijay's wife Sangeeta accuses him of infidelity
Dubai: In a development that has stunned both the Tamil film industry and political circles, Tamilian superstar Vijay, founder and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is facing a divorce petition filed by his wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam.
They have been married for 25 years.
According to a report by India Today, Sangeeta submitted the petition before the District Court, alleging that Vijay was involved in an extramarital relationship with a fellow actor.
She claimed she became aware of the alleged affair in 2021 and stated that despite repeated assurances from Vijay that the relationship would be ended, it continued.
The plea seeks dissolution of marriage on the grounds of adultery and cruelty under Section 27(1)(a) and 27(1)(d) of the Special Marriage Act, 1954.
Vijay and Sangeeta were married on August 25, 1999, in a ceremony that blended Hindu and Christian traditions. They have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.
The matter is currently under consideration by the District Court, and legal proceedings are ongoing.
Sangeeta, the daughter of a Tamil industrialist, was reportedly a long-time admirer of Vijay before their marriage.
The case has since triggered widespread discussion across Tamil Nadu, given Vijay’s stature as both a major film star and an emerging political leader.
With the court process now underway, the outcome of this high-profile separation is being closely watched by fans, industry observers, and political commentators alike.