GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Ajith Kumar safe in Dubai amid flight cancellation and airspace disruptions

Airspace restrictions delay Ajith Kumar's travel plans, but he's safe in UAE says manager

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar/Instagram

Dubai: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is safe in Dubai after his travel plans were briefly disrupted due to flight cancellations linked to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.

On March 1, Ajith’s manager Suresh confirmed that the actor had returned from the airport after being unable to fly out as scheduled.

“He was supposed to leave yesterday but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai," said his manager.

The disruptions follow recent developments in the Israel–US–Iran conflict, which have led to airspace closures over parts of Iran and Iraq, impacting several international routes and resulting in flight cancellations and diversions by multiple airlines.

Videos circulating on social media showed crowded terminals at Dubai International Airport, with passengers awaiting further updates. Flight carriers like Air India and IndiGo said they are monitoring the situation closely and will resume services once it is safe to operate.

Ajith is a frequent visitor to Dubai. Over the past year, he has increasingly divided his time between cinema and professional motorsports, turning up more often at racetracks than film sets. Just over a month aago, his appearance at the 24H Series Middle East Trophy in Abu Dhabi drew attention for an unexpected reunion with music composer Anirudh Ravichander at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Photographs of the Vidaamuyarchi collaborators together, shared by Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra, travelled quickly across fan pages. What stood out was at that meeting was how Ajith paused between race commitments to pose for photographs in an organised, low-key manner, with images later shared digitally.

Gulf News had also caught up with him last year in a sit-down exclusive interview .

“Success is like a wild horse. If you can’t tame it, it will throw you off," he told Gulf News.

In that conversation, Ajith described racing as a deliberate counterbalance to cinema.

“I do racing for the soul. It soothes me,” he said, while also acknowledging the risks: “There are no retakes here. One moment of distraction can change everything.”

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
Tamil CinemaDubaiIranIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Indian badminton star Sindhu stranded in Dubai airport

Indian badminton star Sindhu stranded in Dubai airport

2m read
File photo of aircraft parked on the tarmac at Dubai airports after flight operations were suspended amid regional airspace closures.

Dubai airports suspend flights until further notice

1m read
Priya Varrier visits Ajith Kumar at Yas Marina Circuit

Priya Varrier visits Ajith Kumar at Yas Marina Circuit

2m read
Anirudh catches up with Ajith Kumar on race circuit in Abu Dhabi; video goes viral

Inside Ajith Kumar epic reunion with Anirudh in UAE

2m read