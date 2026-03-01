Airspace restrictions delay Ajith Kumar's travel plans, but he's safe in UAE says manager
Dubai: Tamil actor Ajith Kumar is safe in Dubai after his travel plans were briefly disrupted due to flight cancellations linked to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East.
On March 1, Ajith’s manager Suresh confirmed that the actor had returned from the airport after being unable to fly out as scheduled.
“He was supposed to leave yesterday but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai," said his manager.
The disruptions follow recent developments in the Israel–US–Iran conflict, which have led to airspace closures over parts of Iran and Iraq, impacting several international routes and resulting in flight cancellations and diversions by multiple airlines.
Videos circulating on social media showed crowded terminals at Dubai International Airport, with passengers awaiting further updates. Flight carriers like Air India and IndiGo said they are monitoring the situation closely and will resume services once it is safe to operate.
Ajith is a frequent visitor to Dubai. Over the past year, he has increasingly divided his time between cinema and professional motorsports, turning up more often at racetracks than film sets. Just over a month aago, his appearance at the 24H Series Middle East Trophy in Abu Dhabi drew attention for an unexpected reunion with music composer Anirudh Ravichander at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Photographs of the Vidaamuyarchi collaborators together, shared by Ajith’s manager Suresh Chandra, travelled quickly across fan pages. What stood out was at that meeting was how Ajith paused between race commitments to pose for photographs in an organised, low-key manner, with images later shared digitally.
Gulf News had also caught up with him last year in a sit-down exclusive interview .
“Success is like a wild horse. If you can’t tame it, it will throw you off," he told Gulf News.
In that conversation, Ajith described racing as a deliberate counterbalance to cinema.
“I do racing for the soul. It soothes me,” he said, while also acknowledging the risks: “There are no retakes here. One moment of distraction can change everything.”