Actress Priya Prakash Varrier visits Ajith Kumar at Yas Marina Circuit

Discipline and fearless dedication, Malayalam actress says on Ajith’s passion for racing

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Actress Priya Prakash Varrier visits Ajith Kumar at Yas Marina Circuit

Dubai: Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier recently caught up with Ajith Kumar at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, where the Tamil superstar is currently competing in the Asian Le Mans Series 2026 season.

Priya, who shared screen space with Ajith in his latest film Good Bad Ugly, posted a video from their meeting along with a heartfelt note. She praised his “pure passion, discipline and fearless dedication,” adding that his pursuit of excellence — both in life and on the racetrack — is truly inspiring. Calling him humble and driven, she thanked Ajith for the warm welcome and said it was fulfilling to spend time with him and his team, adding that they are cheering him on.

Love for racing

In an earlier interaction at Yas Marina Circuit, Priya spoke about Ajith’s deep love for racing. She shared that she had the opportunity to learn more about the sport through him and witness first-hand how passionate he is about it.

Reflecting on working with Ajith in Good Bad Ugly, she described the project as one of her 2025 highlights. She particularly cherished sharing the screen with him in the song “Thottu Thottu Pesum,” calling the entire experience memorable and special.

On the work front, Priya was last seen in Sarvam Maya, directed by Akhil Sathyan. She made a cameo appearance in the film, which starred Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, and Aju Varghese in lead roles. The film turned out to be a blockbuster and is currently streaming on JioHotstar.

