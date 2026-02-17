GOLD/FOREX
Keanu Reeves thrills fans with surprise visit to Bahrain F1 circuit

Keanu Reeves in Bahrain at the F1 Paddock
Dubai: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves made an unexpected appearance at the Bahrain International Circuit this week during Formula 1 pre-season testing.

Known for his roles in The Matrix and John Wick, Reeves is also a longtime motorsport fan, and his visit gave fans a rare glimpse of him off the big screen.

The Matrix actor, looked relaxed and casual, sporting a dark shirt over a black blazer and his trademark slightly tousled hair and grey beard. He spent time observing the cars on track.

Reeves wasn’t just watching from the sidelines. He was photographed interacting with people in the paddock and even had a brief moment alongside multiple-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Clips and photos from the event quickly made their way online, delighting fans of both F1 and the actor.

This isn’t the first time Reeves has been involved with racing. He narrated the Disney+ documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story and is now hosting and executive producing a new series following the launch of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, offering viewers an inside look at how a new team enters the highly competitive world of Formula 1.

Reeves’s presence at Bahrain just goes on to show his genuine passion for the sport.

Article contributed by Saarangi Aji

