When you’re Keanu Reeves, even your wedding rumours turns into a plot twist with thrills
Dubai: Hollywood’s nicest guy may have finally put a ring on it. Yep, we’re talking about John Wick star Keanu Reeves, who—if the grapevine is to be believed—secretly married his long-time partner, Alexandra Grant. And fans? They’re losing their collective cool. But before fans could celebrate in earnest, Reeves’ representative quickly shut down the rumours, insisting: “They are not married.”
Keanu isn’t your typical Hollywood heartthrob chasing headlines—if anything, he runs in the opposite direction.
But sources insist the 60-year-old action legend whisked Grant, 52, away for a hush-hush European wedding this summer.
“Reeves married Alexandra Grant in an intimate, private ceremony. They’ve talked marriage for years, and this was their moment.”
Low-key? Check. Romantic? Absolutely. Predictable? Not at all—because when you’re Keanu Reeves, even your wedding turns into a plot twist.
Reports first surfaced via Radar Online and Chosun, claiming the pair exchanged vows in an intimate summer ceremony in Europe. Several news outlets echoed the story, sparking a frenzy on social media.
However, sources close to the couple and Reeves’ own publicist poured cold water on the speculation, clarifying that while Keanu and Alexandra remain deeply committed, there has been no wedding.
The couple—who made their red-carpet debut in 2019 and have been together for years—are known for keeping their relationship private, fueling speculation whenever they’re spotted together. Still, their bond appears stronger than ever, with friends describing it as Reeves’ “most fun and stable relationship to date.”
Marriage or no marriage, Twitter (sorry, X) went wild. One fan gushed: “Keanu Reeves deserves every ounce of happiness. Alexandra is clearly amazing.”
Another wrote: “The fact that he married an age-appropriate woman who doesn’t dye her hair? King behavior.”
And then there’s this gem: “They’re refreshingly normal, and in Hollywood, that’s basically a superpower. Congratulations!”
While Keanu and Alexandra's team have denied wedding rumours, the internet has already crowned them Hollywood’s most grounded couple. If true, this might just be the most “Keanu Reeves” thing ever—no spectacle, no paparazzi, just love.
