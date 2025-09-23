GOLD/FOREX
Indian Customs raid Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan’s homes in Kochi

Probe is linked to alleged unlawful purchase and resale of high-end Bhutan Army vehicles

Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Dulquer Salmaan trashes rumours on Lokah
Dulquer Salmaan trashes rumours on Lokah

Dubai: Homes of Malayalam superstars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan in Kochi were raided by Customs officials as part of Operation Numkoor, a large-scale investigation into an illegal vehicle import and sales racket.

According to sources cited by Mathrubhumi, the probe is linked to the alleged unlawful purchase and resale of high-end Bhutan Army vehicles. These vehicles, originally brought into Himachal Pradesh at low auction prices, were reportedly acquired by a smuggling network. According to the same article by the Malayalam daily, the gang is said to have resold the vehicles at heavily inflated rates to high-profile clients, including film celebrities, by highlighting their exceptional durability and build quality.

The raids mark a significant development in the ongoing investigation, which is uncovering a nationwide racket exploiting loopholes in vehicle auctions and resale. While officials have not released further details, sources suggest that several luxury vehicles connected to the case have already been seized.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of Malayalam cinema’s most bankable actors and directors, known for films such as Aadujeevitham and Lucifer. Dulquer Salmaan, son of legendary actor Mammootty, is a leading star with a pan-Indian presence, celebrated for performances in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films.

