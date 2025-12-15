GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 26°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Why Dileep was dropped from Kerala temple festival event after assault case acquittal

Resistance against Malayalam actor is intensifying as a Hindu shrine withdraws invite

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Dileep
Dileep
Social media

Dubai: A day after a screening of a film starring Malayalam actor Dileep was halted mid-way aboard a KSRTC public bus following protests by a woman passenger, the actor has been dropped from a public religious event in Kochi amid mounting backlash after his acquittal in the high-profile Kerala actor assault case.

Dileep was originally slated to inaugurate the distribution of festival coupons ahead of the annual celebrations at the Ernakulam Siva Temple on Tuesday. However, the decision was revoked after objections were raised within the temple’s advisory committee, reflecting the growing public unease around associating the actor with prominent public platforms following the court verdict.

Notices announcing the event—already printed with Dileep’s name—were withdrawn after internal discussions intensified, particularly in the wake of social media posts by the survivor in the 2017 actor assault case expressing her anguish over what she described as a denial of justice. Actor Manju Warrier, Dileep’s former wife, also publicly declared solidarity with the survivor, adding to the wider public scrutiny.

Following the reversal, the inauguration has now been postponed to Wednesday, marking the official start of the temple festival. The event will be held without any celebrity presence, with the temple’s head priest (thanthri) set to formally launch the coupon distribution.

Temple authorities said the initial decision to invite Dileep was taken by a section of the temple’s advisory committee without broader consultation. “Dileep is a regular visitor to the temple, and during one such visit, a member of the advisory committee approached him about the event. He expressed willingness to attend,” a temple official said.

However, the verdict in the actor assault case led to sharp differences of opinion within the committee. With the issue escalating, the president of the Cochin Devaswom Board intervened, prompting the temple to withdraw the invitation in order to avoid further controversy.

The development comes amid a series of flashpoints across Kerala following Dileep’s acquittal, underlining the deep divisions and unresolved anger surrounding the case, even as the legal chapter draws to a close.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralakerala cinemaindia

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dileep

Dileep in Sabarimala shrine in Kerala after acquittal

3m read
Dileep

Dileep film screening triggers protest on KSRTC bus

2m read
Bhavana Menon in Dubai

Bhavana Menon reacts to Dileep's shocking acquittal

3m read
Malayalam actor Dileep leaves the Ernakulam district court following his acquittal in the 2017 sexual assault case involving a south Indian actress, in Kochi, Kerala,

Dileep acquitted, shocking judicial leaks explained

5m read