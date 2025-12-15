Women passengers say screening was inappropriate amid ongoing Kerala actress assault case
Passengers travelling on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kalpetta on Saturday witnessed a tense scene after a Malayalam film starring actor Dileep was screened during the journey. The situation escalated into a heated argument following objections raised by a group of women passengers.
The film, Parakkum Thalika, features Dileep, who was one of the accused in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case and was later acquitted by a trial court. The screening triggered discomfort among several passengers, particularly women, who said it was inappropriate given the sensitive nature of the case.
One of the passengers, Lekshmi R Shekhar, later described the incident. She said the film was played at a loud volume and continued for a long stretch, making the journey uncomfortable.
According to Lekshmi, she approached the conductor and requested that the film be switched off. She also said she was prepared to get down at the next stop if the issue was not addressed.
“Watching and listening to that film in the present circumstances was extremely disturbing,” she told local media, adding that many women on board shared her discomfort.
Lekshmi said she asked other passengers whether they wanted the film to continue. “Except for two people, all the women clearly said they were not interested in watching it,” she noted.
Following the objections, several women passengers supported Lekshmi and asked the conductor to stop the screening. Respecting the views of the majority, the bus staff eventually switched off the television. However, the issue did not end there.
Lekshmi alleged that one or two male passengers objected to the decision and argued in support of the actor, citing the court verdict that had acquitted Dileep. She also claimed that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.
“They said the case had already been settled in court,” she said. “But only a lower court has given a verdict in this matter. The survivor is still seeking justice.”
The exchange soon turned heated, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere inside the bus.
The 2017 case relates to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She was attacked inside her car on the night of February 17, 2017, by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle.
On Friday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court sentenced six convicts in the case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Dileep, named as the eighth accused, was acquitted earlier by the same court. The survivor has challenged the acquittal in higher courts.
Lekshmi said the incident on the bus reflected the need to stand with survivors not just in words, but through everyday actions.
