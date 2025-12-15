The film, Parakkum Thalika, features Dileep, who was one of the accused in the 2017 Kerala actress assault case and was later acquitted by a trial court. The screening triggered discomfort among several passengers, particularly women, who said it was inappropriate given the sensitive nature of the case.

Passengers travelling on a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Thiruvananthapuram to Kalpetta on Saturday witnessed a tense scene after a Malayalam film starring actor Dileep was screened during the journey. The situation escalated into a heated argument following objections raised by a group of women passengers.

Following the objections, several women passengers supported Lekshmi and asked the conductor to stop the screening. Respecting the views of the majority, the bus staff eventually switched off the television. However, the issue did not end there.

Lekshmi said she asked other passengers whether they wanted the film to continue. “Except for two people, all the women clearly said they were not interested in watching it,” she noted.

“Watching and listening to that film in the present circumstances was extremely disturbing,” she told local media, adding that many women on board shared her discomfort.

According to Lekshmi, she approached the conductor and requested that the film be switched off. She also said she was prepared to get down at the next stop if the issue was not addressed.

One of the passengers, Lekshmi R Shekhar, later described the incident. She said the film was played at a loud volume and continued for a long stretch, making the journey uncomfortable.

“They said the case had already been settled in court,” she said. “But only a lower court has given a verdict in this matter. The survivor is still seeking justice.”

Lekshmi alleged that one or two male passengers objected to the decision and argued in support of the actor, citing the court verdict that had acquitted Dileep. She also claimed that the men appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Lekshmi said the incident on the bus reflected the need to stand with survivors not just in words, but through everyday actions.

On Friday, the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court sentenced six convicts in the case to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. Dileep, named as the eighth accused, was acquitted earlier by the same court. The survivor has challenged the acquittal in higher courts.

The 2017 case relates to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films. She was attacked inside her car on the night of February 17, 2017, by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.