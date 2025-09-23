Three decades later, Rita still wants closure. “Before I die, I want to hear from him why he did this. In court, he mocked me, surrounded by the same people who hurt me. I never got answers.”

She described their struggle-filled beginnings: “We arrived in Mumbai with nothing. No money, no transport. He used to wear a lungi then. He lies when he says his family sent him here—I pushed him to go out and struggle. We even slept on the floor without a fan.”

Speaking to Film Window, Rita recalled their early days in Mumbai, claiming she was the one who encouraged and supported him in his career. “He is a gifted singer, but as a person, it’s better not to talk much about him. He was never ambitious—it was my dream to make him a singer. I helped him become Kumar Sanu,” she said.

“His wife would scream outside my house and once even smashed my car with a hockey stick. But I understood her—she wanted security for her children.” Kunickaa added that she left him after discovering he was cheating on her as well.

She claims Sanu not only dragged her to court while she was expecting but was also having an affair. “He hosted a grand party saying I was behind his success, and then took me to court. During that same pregnancy, he was cheating. I was very young, and it shattered my world.”

Rita also alleged mistreatment by Sanu’s family during this period. “When I was pregnant, I was not fed properly. I often felt sick. Once, they locked the kitchen. I had to send the watchman to buy one kilo of rice to cook for myself. They even stopped bringing milk for my children and told the pediatrician they wouldn’t pay him. How can such people be called human?”

The breaking point came during her pregnancy with Jaan. “I lost my father then, and the torture had crossed all limits. Yet he filed for divorce on the grounds of cruelty. What could I have done—while raising two children, pregnant with a third, and he was becoming a legend? And still, he accused me of cruelty,” she asked.

Dubai: He may be the King of Melody on stage, but off it, Bollywood playback singer Kumar Sanu is facing some seriously off-key accusations. His ex-wife Rita Bhattacharya has unleashed a no-holds-barred account of their “marriage from hell,” claiming the singer starved her during pregnancy, flaunted an affair in plain sight, and then had the gall to drag her to court for cruelty.

