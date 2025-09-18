UNTOLD Dubai 2025: Alan Walker, KSHMR, Martin Garrix and over 100 artists set for 4-day takeover

This is a bucket-list-worthy experience that blends music, art, culture, and community
Dubai, get ready, the soundtrack to your November just got a major upgrade. UNTOLD Dubai, the city’s biggest and boldest music festival, is back from November 6–9, 2025, turning Dubai Parks and Resorts into a four-day, four-night wonderland of music, lights, and pure adrenaline.
And this year, the line-up is absolutely stacked. Global EDM heavyweights Alan Walker, KSHMR, NERVO, WizTheMc, and DJ Bliss will join a superstar roster that already includes J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, and Steve Aoki — with more names still to come. That’s over 100 international artists across five stages, all in one place, for four nights of non-stop music magic.
Alan Walker: The masked maestro behind the global smash Faded brings his atmospheric, bass-heavy sets and signature hoodie look. His fanbase, known as the Walkers, already knows this will be a massive performance.
KSHMR: Famed for fusing cinematic EDM with Indian influences, KSHMR’s tracks (Secrets, Jammu, Wildcard) are practically festival anthems — and hearing them live under the Dubai sky will be electric.
NERVO: The sister duo are set to deliver their trademark energy and bold style to the UNTOLD stage. With collaborations with Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, and Steve Aoki, their live sets are nothing short of legendary.
WizTheMc: The German-born, Toronto-based artist will bring his soulful, genre-bending tracks to Dubai, proving that UNTOLD is about more than EDM — it’s about great music, period.
DJ Bliss: Representing Dubai’s own, the celebrated Emirati DJ will keep the home crowd hyped with a set that blends local flavor with global beats.
With its strategic partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, UNTOLD promises bigger production, better experiences, and more surprises than ever before. This is a bucket-list-worthy experience that blends music, art, culture, and community.
When: November 6–9, 2025
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts
