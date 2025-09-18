UNTOLD Dubai 2025: Alan Walker, KSHMR, Martin Garrix and over 100 artists set for 4-day takeover

And this year, the line-up is absolutely stacked. Global EDM heavyweights Alan Walker, KSHMR, NERVO, WizTheMc, and DJ Bliss will join a superstar roster that already includes J Balvin, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, and Steve Aoki — with more names still to come. That’s over 100 international artists across five stages, all in one place, for four nights of non-stop music magic.