7 signs you’re still winning at life without chasing society’s milestones

Comparing yourself to peers only breeds anxiety...

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
If you’ve taken risks, learned from missteps, and kept going, congratulations — you’ve crossed a huge personal milestone that no one else can measure.
No doubt, we get weighed down by the pressure of hitting life’s milestones. House, money, marriage and pursuing the ‘dream job’. But there’s no end to these milestones, you know it. They keep piling up and we keep chasing the next one, quietly burning ourselves out.

 We’re sure what we’re doing isn’t enough. But, the truth is, there’s no universal timeline for success. We have been raised in a certain manner, and we start thinking in a particular way owing to these beliefs. So we think that graduation should be at a certain age, job at one, and marriage at another. And it creates anxiety in us. We aren't on the path that fits the mould, so we assume we're on the wrong path.

So, here are seven signs you’re actually doing just fine, even if society thinks you’re ‘behind.’

You’ve got your finances in check

 If you can pay your bills on time, save a bit, or even just breathe easy until your next paycheck, that’s a win. Financial stability isn’t always about rolling in cash — it’s about managing what you have without panic.

You’ve learned from mistakes

 Mistakes aren’t failures if you move past them. If you’ve taken risks, learned from missteps, and kept going, congratulations — you’ve crossed a huge personal milestone that no one else can measure.

You handle stress and adversity better than before

 Remember when the idea of public speaking, confrontations, or authority figures used to terrify you? If now you can stand your ground, assert yourself, or face challenges with confidence, that’s massive personal growth.

You’ve let go of toxic relationships

 Being able to say no, set boundaries, and remove negativity from your life is a huge milestone. It’s not easy, but prioritising your peace over pleasing others is a sign you’re doing well.

You celebrate small wins

 Life isn’t just about big achievements. If you take time to notice your daily progress — finishing a project, tackling a hard conversation, or even just getting through a tough week — you’re already succeeding in ways that matter.

You’re focused on your own goals, not others

 Comparing yourself to others only breeds anxiety. If you’ve stopped worrying about where everyone else is and are setting goals that align with your own values, that’s a sign of emotional and mental maturity.

You feel as if you’re growing as a person

 Ultimately, life isn’t about ticking off society’s checklist. It’s about becoming the person you want to be. If you’re reflecting, learning, and evolving — that’s the biggest milestone of all.

