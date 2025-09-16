7 habits that slowly kill new friendships as an adult — and how to save them

Disappearing for weeks and then popping back with a “Hey how are you?” can be confusing. Indeed, life gets busy, but when your new friend feels like they’re in a one-sided friendship, waiting for you to reply, resentment brews. Ghosting might feel like the easiest way to avoid uncomfortable conversations, but it slowly chips away at trust — and trust is the oxygen of any good friendship. If you’re going through something, just at least try to let them know that you won’t be there for a bit.