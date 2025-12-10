As Dr Saliha Afridi, clinical psychologist, founder and the director of Lighthouse Arabia explains: Oversharing, for starters is when you share more and faster than the trust that is built in the relationship at the time. There is no safety, reciprocity to warrant those kinds of disclosure. “And yes, some people desperately want to be seen, and want to feel close to the other so they offer more about themselves than the container of the relationship can hold,” she says.