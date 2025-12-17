ASUS highlights AI-driven workplace solutions at Expert Connect event

“ASUS Expert Connect was held to engage with our target audience and show them how our devices can streamline their workflows for better efficiency. We were able to share the benefits of our latest commercial offerings and a preview of our next generation of products we plan to launch in 2026,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “Topgolf Dubai was the perfect venue for this as it offered a fun yet professional atmosphere.”