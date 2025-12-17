ASUS highlights AI-driven workplace solutions at Expert Connect event

Event drew end-users looking at workspace solutions and upcoming products
ASUS recently hosted Expert Connect, an AI-driven workspace event that highlighted the company’s ExpertBook lineup. Select end-users from the healthcare, BFSI, education, and enterprise sectors attended the event, held at Topgolf Dubai. The guests got a chance to experience the latest product offerings from ASUS, including a preview of their 2026 lineup. The location provided a casual setting for attendees to experience ASUS Expert Connect while networking over a game of golf.
“ASUS Expert Connect was held to engage with our target audience and show them how our devices can streamline their workflows for better efficiency. We were able to share the benefits of our latest commercial offerings and a preview of our next generation of products we plan to launch in 2026,” said Tolga Özdil, Regional Commercial Director, Middle East, Turkey & Africa (META) at ASUS. “Topgolf Dubai was the perfect venue for this as it offered a fun yet professional atmosphere.”
The event focused on moving interest beyond just device specifications and towards real value delivered by the ExpertBook lineup. End-users were able to explore various use cases through product demos and business sessions. It aims to raise awareness of the company’s commercial devices and gather feedback on future campaigns and roadmaps.
The ASUS ExpertBook series offers AI-powered features in a compact and durable business laptop. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, these notebooks include a dedicated 47 TOPS NPU (Neural Processing Unit). This enables the laptop to handle AI tasks locally without connecting online. With AI processing taking place on-device, battery life remains efficient and ensures long usage without any performance issues. The ExpertBook series also stands out with its minimalist and lightweight design, making it the ideal device for any on-the-go professional.
Expert Connect centered on ASUS’s mission to deliver tailored AI-ready devices in line with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031. This supports the goal to make the UAE a global leader in AI through investment in people and industries. The success of Expert Connect follows other successful end-user events held by ASUS, which they plan to continue in 2026 with regional partners and focus on their core focus industries.
