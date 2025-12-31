GOLD/FOREX
The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Dr Tamil Selvan Ramadoss wins Excellence in Sustainability Advisory

Dr. Tamil Selvan Ramadoss on ESG-driven growth, eco-innovation, and circular economy

Dr. Tamil Selvan Ramadoss, Group Finance and Business Transformation Officer and International Triple-Helix Model Expert, along with the Gulf News senior leadership team: Santu Dev, Director – Commercial; Tina Bhaktha, Director – Events and Special Features; and David George, Director – Creative Content & Design
Can you share your sustainability journey?

Sustainability is a core part of our entity’s vision and mission, where corporate objectives are aligned not only with profits but also with ESG-related goals. Across diversified sectors, we focus on initiatives that deliver measurable environmental and social impact, from developing eco-friendly concretes to biodegradable personal care materials. Digital transformation, including IoT and digital twins, supports sustainability practices and enables real-time ESG reporting, ensuring that responsible practices are embedded into operational decisions.

What motivated you to prioritise sustainable practices?

Over my 25-year career with international organisations — including Ford Motors, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Maritime City Authority, and large private enterprises — the spirit of sustainability has guided my work. My early experience at Dubai Maritime City Authority in 2009, working on ballast water treatment and integrated waste management, helped mitigate marine invasive species and protect ecosystems. In the private sector, I have led initiatives in biodegradable products, precision water management in agriculture, and green materials in construction, energy, and personal care, embedding environmental responsibility into business processes.

What tangible impact have your sustainability initiatives had on the environment, community, and business?

The initiatives I have led have delivered measurable environmental benefits, including protection of marine species, water conservation through AI-enabled precision farming, and reduced soil impact through eco-friendly concretes and plasma-material blocks. They also support sustainable community development and responsible business growth by placing people and the planet at the forefront. Beyond operations, I advise entrepreneurs and boards on circular and regenerative economic principles, helping organisations generate responsible profits while advancing sustainability. Through this approach, businesses are able to innovate confidently.

