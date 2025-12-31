The Sustainability Excellence Awards 2025: Dr Tamil Selvan Ramadoss wins Excellence in Sustainability Advisory

The initiatives I have led have delivered measurable environmental benefits, including protection of marine species, water conservation through AI-enabled precision farming, and reduced soil impact through eco-friendly concretes and plasma-material blocks. They also support sustainable community development and responsible business growth by placing people and the planet at the forefront. Beyond operations, I advise entrepreneurs and boards on circular and regenerative economic principles, helping organisations generate responsible profits while advancing sustainability. Through this approach, businesses are able to innovate confidently.