Ruijie Reyee concludes strategic MEA Partner Connect 2025 in Dubai on December 11

Global networking leader reinforces commitment to SMB, SME markets with AI cloud solutions
Ruijie Networks, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and network solutions, hosted the Ruijie Reyee MEA Partner Connect 2025 on December 11, 2025, in Dubai. The event attracted 150 participants, bringing together Ruijie Reyee’s key partners across the Middle East and Africa (MEA)—including value-added distributors, ADP's and gold and silver partners—to explore new business opportunities through the Ruijie Reyee ecosystem.
With digital transformation accelerating across the region, the event highlighted the growing demand for reliable and easy-to-manage networking infrastructure. The Partner Connect event showcased how Ruijie Reyee’s Partner Ecosystem was uniquely positioned to meet this demand, delivering a comprehensive portfolio tailored to diverse market needs. Building on its success in cloud-managed networking, Ruijie Reyee also demonstrated its newly launched cloud platforms—Cloud Pro for enterprise networks and Cloud ISP for small and medium service providers—providing partners with hands-on experience and insights into these innovative solutions.
“Ruijie Reyee spans over 50 countries across the Middle East and Africa, a remarkable achievement made possible by the dedication of our partners,” said Ryan Liu, General Manager of Middle East and Africa Region, Ruijie SBG. “During the event, we shared industry trends, showcased our latest cloud, SD-WAN, and intelligent networking solutions, and celebrated our partners’ achievements.”
The event in Dubai offered partners exclusive access to Ruijie’s regional leadership and technical experts, reinforcing collaboration to capture the region’s growing market. Designed to solidify strategic alliances, it highlighted Ruijie Reyee’s leadership in innovative networking solutions while providing attendees with actionable insights and tangible opportunities for expansion across the Middle East and Africa.
