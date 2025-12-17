Ruijie Reyee concludes strategic MEA Partner Connect 2025 in Dubai on December 11

With digital transformation accelerating across the region, the event highlighted the growing demand for reliable and easy-to-manage networking infrastructure. The Partner Connect event showcased how Ruijie Reyee’s Partner Ecosystem was uniquely positioned to meet this demand, delivering a comprehensive portfolio tailored to diverse market needs. Building on its success in cloud-managed networking, Ruijie Reyee also demonstrated its newly launched cloud platforms—Cloud Pro for enterprise networks and Cloud ISP for small and medium service providers—providing partners with hands-on experience and insights into these innovative solutions.