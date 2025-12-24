Quality and innovation to support premium positioning in for JK Cement UAE

In conversation with Amit Kothari, CEO, JK Cement UAE
What key strategic priorities are driving JK Cement UAE’s next phase of growth across the Middle East and Africa?
Our next phase of growth across the Middle East and Africa is driven by key strategic priorities centred on expansion of regional presence and product diversification through our advanced construction chemical solutions named JK ProfiX. The strategy involves catering initially to the local UAE market and subsequently expanding exports across the GCC, Africa, and Southeast Asia. JK Cement UAE aims to maintain a premium position in terms of quality and innovation in the market. This involves continuous R&D and quality control to ensure products meet the specific, demanding standards of the construction industry.
How has the introduction of the JK ProfiX construction chemicals division strengthened your position in enabling more sustainable and high-performance building solutions?
JK ProfiX construction chemicals division has strengthened JK Cement’s position by offering a range of advanced products engineered for enhanced structural integrity, durability, and eco-friendliness, aligning with modern green building standards. JK ProfiX division, therefore, positions JK Cement UAE not just as a materials supplier but as a provider of comprehensive, innovative solutions that are essential for modern, sustainable infrastructure development.
The acquisition of JK DryChem Industries marks a major milestone. What opportunities does this create for expanding your product portfolio and regional market presence?
JK DryChem Industries LLC creates significant opportunities for JK Cement to diversify its product portfolio into high-demand construction chemicals and establish a stronger, localized regional market presence. The facility in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) will serve as a central manufacturing and export hub. The expansion aligns with the rapid growth of the construction and building materials sector in UAE and GCC, positioning JK Cement to capitalise on ongoing infrastructure development. The plant will initially focus on the manufacturing of liquid construction chemicals serving the immediate UAE and GCC markets, establishing a strong local base and presence before scaling up for exports.
JK Cement UAE now supplies more than forty countries. What has been your approach to market expansion and tailoring product innovation to diverse geographies?
Our approach to market is a combination of strategic geographic positioning, customized product development based on local needs, and leveraging a strong brand reputation for consistent quality. Our White cement quality is amongst the highest in the world which opened doors for us to introduce a new range of high quality solutions such as drymix and construction chemicals. JK Cement aims to be a one stop shop that caters all needs and solutions for all construction needs.
A core part of your leadership has been employee empowerment and workplace culture transformation. How do transparency, recognition, and trust translate into stronger business outcomes?
Transparency, recognition, and trust are foundational elements of a positive workplace culture that translate directly into stronger business outcomes by fostering highly engaged, motivated, and loyal employees. JK Cement Ltd. MD, Dr Raghavpat Singhania & Jt. MD, Madhav Singhania have been always profound and supportive of these values to build trust and motivation among the workforce, so it has been always a key focus in JK Cement’s leadership.
As we are approaching the end of 2025, how do you describe this year and what are JK Cement UAE plans for 2026?
2025 can be described as a period of significant strategic expansion and integration for JK Cement UAE amidst a booming UAE construction market. The company has focused on diversifying its offerings by developing around 60 new construction chemical solutions and strengthening its regional presence.
A major highlight was the establishment of JK DryChem Industries LLC manufacturing facility in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), a move designed to serve as a key regional production and export hub.
For 2026, JK Cement UAE’s plans are focused on operationalising new facilities, boosting the performance of its new product lines, develop a new range of construction chemicals solutions, capitalise on major infrastructure projects and expand our global reach. It will be the year of JK ProfiX.
