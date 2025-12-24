Quality and innovation to support premium positioning in for JK Cement UAE

JK DryChem Industries LLC creates significant opportunities for JK Cement to diversify its product portfolio into high-demand construction chemicals and establish a stronger, localized regional market presence. The facility in the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) will serve as a central manufacturing and export hub. The expansion aligns with the rapid growth of the construction and building materials sector in UAE and GCC, positioning JK Cement to capitalise on ongoing infrastructure development. The plant will initially focus on the manufacturing of liquid construction chemicals serving the immediate UAE and GCC markets, establishing a strong local base and presence before scaling up for exports.