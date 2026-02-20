Convergence: The future of AI and digital governance in the Middle East

Lara (Larisa) Tseng on AI, digital ID & decentralised governance boosting regional growth
As Regional CEO of VECOW, how would you define the company’s strategic role in shaping the Middle East’s digital and AI-driven transformation?
VECOW focuses on building intelligent, secure digital infrastructure that supports national transformation agendas. The region is prioritising AI integration, digital sovereignty, and economic diversification.
Our strategy aligns with that shift by delivering scalable AI architecture and interoperable systems that support long-term competitiveness. We position ourselves as strategic partners, not just technology providers, ensuring innovation aligns with governance, regulation, and sustainable growth.
The convergence of AI, decentralised systems, and digital governance is accelerating globally. Where do you see the most significant opportunities and risks emerging over the next decade?
The defining shift will be convergence. AI, digital identity, and decentralised governance frameworks will integrate into unified ecosystems. Data will become strategic national capital, and secure, transparent architecture will be essential. Regions that balance innovation speed with ethical governance will lead.
You have been a strong advocate for increasing women’s participation in emerging technologies. Why is gender inclusion critical at this stage of digital evolution?
Emerging technologies define future ownership and economic participation. If women are absent at the foundational stage, inequality becomes structural. Inclusion strengthens governance models and innovation resilience.
For me, empowering women in AI and Web3 is ecosystem strategy. Diverse leadership produces more sustainable, scalable outcomes.
Beyond corporate leadership, you are actively involved with SSSP (Small School Support Project) and educational initiatives in conflict-affected regions. How does this work complement your role as a technology executive?
Infrastructure without education creates dependency; education creates continuity. Through SSSP, which focuses on EdTech access in conflict-affected regions, we work to restore digital learning pathways and global exposure for youth.
Supporting cross-border knowledge exchange ensures underserved communities are not excluded from the innovation economy. For me, this is not separate from corporate leadership, it is long-term ecosystem building.
Looking ahead, what long-term impact do you hope to create through your work at VECOW and beyond?
I hope to contribute to building intelligent systems that expand access, strengthen governance, and open pathways for women and emerging markets to lead confidently in the global digital economy.