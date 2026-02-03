Hero Cosmetics launches in the UAE, bringing US’ best-selling acne patch to the region

In a glittering event, Hero Cosmetics unveils its cult product Mighty Patch
Dubai is no stranger to beauty brand launches, but few arrive with the level of anticipation that greeted Hero Cosmetics as it officially entered the Middle East market this week. The American skincare brand, best known for its cult product Mighty Patch, marked its UAE debut with an immersive launch event at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Souq Madinat Jumeirah, signalling its intent to disrupt the region’s acne-care category.
Hero Cosmetics launches in the UAE and Saudi Arabia following extensive regional market research, which revealed strong brand awareness despite the product not being officially available locally. According to the brand, 78 per cent of consumers in the region already recognised Mighty Patch, while acne remains the eighth-most prevalent disease globally. Yet, until now, pimple patches have remained largely underutilised in the Middle East, presenting a clear opportunity for growth.
The Dubai launch event brought together regional media, influencers and retail partners for an experience-led introduction to the brand. Guests were invited to explore interactive installations, immersive visuals and live demonstrations showing how the patches can be worn both overnight and during the day. Makeup artists demonstrated how the ultra-thin Invisible+ patches blend seamlessly under make-up, addressing a key concern for consumers who want effective acne treatment without disrupting daily routines.
Adding to the evening’s energy was a live performance by Dance It Out Dubai, featuring an original song created especially for the launch. The playful tone reflected Hero Cosmetics’ broader positioning that focuses on real skin, real problems and straightforward solutions, rather than aspirational perfection.
As part of its regional strategy, Hero Cosmetics announced Noor Stars as its Middle East Brand Ambassador. One of the region’s most influential digital creators, Noor was selected after being a long-time user of the product herself. Speaking at the event, she shared her personal connection to the brand and why the partnership felt authentic.
“I’ve been using Mighty Patch for more than two years, buying it whenever I travelled,” she said. “To finally see a brand I genuinely trust launch in the Middle East — and in a way that’s designed for our market — makes this partnership very meaningful.”
Noor also highlighted the importance of normalising conversations around acne, particularly in a region where skincare standards are often associated with flawless presentation. “Everyone has a story with their skin,” she added. “Hero encouraged me to share mine honestly.”
Founded in the United States in 2017, Hero Cosmetics experienced rapid growth from 2020 onwards, as consumers increasingly sought effective, no-nonsense skincare. Today, Mighty Patch is America’s number one acne patch, with one patch sold every second and more than one billion patches sold to date. The brand now holds the top position in every market it has entered.
Alexandra Michelle Gonzalez, CEO of Savvy Marketers, explained that relatability has been central to Hero’s global success. “Breakouts are universal — they happen to everyone, often at the most inconvenient times,” she said. “Hero resonates because it acknowledges that reality and offers a solution that’s clinically proven and easy to use.”
For the UAE market, regulatory approval was a critical step. Mighty Patch enters the country as a medical-grade product approved by the UAE Ministry of Health. Made using hydrocolloid technology, the patches are clinically proven to absorb impurities and visibly reduce the appearance of pimples in as little as six hours. Dual-language packaging in English and Arabic further reinforces the brand’s commitment to accessibility and cultural relevance.
Felix Goessl, General Manager at Areen East & West, the exclusive distributor for Hero Cosmetics in the region, believes the brand’s authenticity will resonate strongly with Gulf consumers. “It’s something fresh and different and I believe that people here (in the UAE) will connect well with that approach. People can relate, we show real problems and we show real solutions.”
Regional influencers Rawan and Rayan were also among those attending the launch. With millions of followers across their platforms, the sisters spoke about how they incorporate the patches into their routines, particularly for on-camera appearances, helping to normalise acne care among younger audiences.
The Hero Mighty Patch range launching in the UAE includes the Original overnight patch, the Invisible+ daytime patch, a Duo pack combining both options, and the Surface patch, a larger-format strip designed for treating clusters or wider breakout areas. All products are dermatologist- and allergy- tested, and suitable for sensitive skin.
Following its UAE debut, Hero Cosmetics is set to launch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with plans to roll out across additional GCC markets. As the brand enters one of the world’s most skincare-conscious regions, its focus remains firmly on practicality, inclusivity and results.
In a beauty landscape often dominated by filters and flawless imagery, Hero Cosmetics’ Middle East launch offers a different message championing confidence over perfection, and solutions over stigma.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.