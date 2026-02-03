Hero Cosmetics launches in the UAE, bringing US’ best-selling acne patch to the region

Dubai is no stranger to beauty brand launches, but few arrive with the level of anticipation that greeted Hero Cosmetics as it officially entered the Middle East market this week. The American skincare brand, best known for its cult product Mighty Patch, marked its UAE debut with an immersive launch event at the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) in Souq Madinat Jumeirah, signalling its intent to disrupt the region’s acne-care category.

Hero Cosmetics launches in the UAE and Saudi Arabia following extensive regional market research, which revealed strong brand awareness despite the product not being officially available locally. According to the brand, 78 per cent of consumers in the region already recognised Mighty Patch, while acne remains the eighth-most prevalent disease globally. Yet, until now, pimple patches have remained largely underutilised in the Middle East, presenting a clear opportunity for growth.