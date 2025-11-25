Huawei and Anghami strengthen ecosystem alliance to redefine music streaming in MEA

The partnership offers seamless music across smartphones, wearables, and in-car systems
Huawei, the global technology leader in smart devices and innovation and Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, are strenthening their longstanding partnership to deliver innovative, seamless, and customer-first digital experiences across the region.
What began with the onboarding of Anghami on AppGallery has evolved into a deep ecosystem collaboration spanning smartphones, wearables, and in-car systems, transforming how users across the Middle East and Africa discover, stream, and enjoy music.
“Our partnership with Huawei reflects our shared vision of innovation and user-first experiences. From launching on AppGallery to expanding across Huawei smartwatches and HMS for Car, we’ve created a seamless and personalized music journey that keeps Anghami always within reach, whether at home, on the move, or on the road,” said Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami.
Since its debut on AppGallery, Anghami has reached millions of new users, offering curated, localized playlists and premium music experiences designed for regional audiences. Through this collaboration, users can effortlessly discover and stream millions of tracks across devices, powered by Huawei’s intelligent and connected ecosystem.
Later, the partnership extended to Huawei wearables, with Anghami’s dedicated smartwatch app bringing music directly to users’ wrists. The integration enabled users to control playback, explore curated playlists, and enjoy their favorite songs with a simple tap, delivering entertainment that fits seamlessly into their daily lifestyle.
The collaboration further evolved through HMS for Car, integrating Anghami into Huawei’s smart in-car system. This feature provides drivers with instant access to Anghami’s extensive, localized library through an intuitive interface optimized for driving. With voice-enabled controls and smart recommendations, users can enjoy their favorite playlists and podcasts safely and effortlessly while in the car.
“Anghami’s integration across Huawei devices demonstrates the strength of our ecosystem and our commitment to enriching users’ digital lifestyles. Together, we’ve built an entertainment experience that connects people through technology and music wherever they are,” said William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco-Development and Operation.
As Huawei and Anghami continue to deepen their collaboration, the partnership is setting a new benchmark for digital innovation in the region. This forward-looking alliance not only strengthens the digital music landscape; it brings technology and creativity closer to every community, shaping a more vibrant, inclusive, and connected future for listeners across the region.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.