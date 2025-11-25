Huawei and Anghami strengthen ecosystem alliance to redefine music streaming in MEA

Huawei, the global technology leader in smart devices and innovation and Anghami, the leading music streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa, are strenthening their longstanding partnership to deliver innovative, seamless, and customer-first digital experiences across the region.

What began with the onboarding of Anghami on AppGallery has evolved into a deep ecosystem collaboration spanning smartphones, wearables, and in-car systems, transforming how users across the Middle East and Africa discover, stream, and enjoy music.

“Our partnership with Huawei reflects our shared vision of innovation and user-first experiences. From launching on AppGallery to expanding across Huawei smartwatches and HMS for Car, we’ve created a seamless and personalized music journey that keeps Anghami always within reach, whether at home, on the move, or on the road,” said Choucri Khairallah, Chief Business Officer at Anghami.

Since its debut on AppGallery, Anghami has reached millions of new users, offering curated, localized playlists and premium music experiences designed for regional audiences. Through this collaboration, users can effortlessly discover and stream millions of tracks across devices, powered by Huawei’s intelligent and connected ecosystem.