Aditi Chaturvedi, a former Dubai expat, who has now moved back to India, recalls the days when she was ‘just chasing a light’ that seemed to get further, and further away. “I just wanted to be perfect at my job. And that’s what I was trying to be. I did everything right, and more, trying my best to become the best employee, and then I finally realised, at what cost? I didn’t have a life outside my work, and my health suffered because I was overeating,” she remembers.