One size doesn’t fit all: UAE doctors on antidepressant side effects

Both psychiatrists emphasised close medical supervision and personalised treatment as the key to minimising side effects and maximising outcomes.

Dr Soman stressed that there is no single antidepressant suitable for everyone.

“Different drugs act differently with varied effects and side effects. Some drugs are preferred over the others considering multiple factors and there is no one antidepressant fit for all.”

With the growing availability of newer-generation antidepressants that combine efficacy with fewer side effects, doctors are increasingly adopting individualised approaches to help patients manage depression safely and effectively.