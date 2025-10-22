Not all antidepressants are alike: New study ranks side effects for first time

The findings showed “clinically significant differences” in how these drugs affect the body. Some antidepressants caused patients to gain up to 2kg in weight or experience swings of 21 beats per minute in heart rate, the study found.

While experts stressed that no one should stop treatment without medical advice, the research highlights a critical message: Not all antidepressants are the same — and choosing the right one could make a major difference to both mental and physical health.

However, others cautioned that the study may underestimate long-term risks, since most patients remain on antidepressants for months or years. “In real-world settings, the cumulative side effects are likely to be higher,” said Dr Prasad Nishtala of the University of Bath.

Experts, according to news reports, say the results could help doctors tailor prescriptions more precisely to a patient’s health profile, particularly for those with heart disease, diabetes, or metabolic risks.

“Not all antidepressants are built the same when it comes to their physical side effects,” said Dr Toby Pillinger, clinical lecturer at King’s College London and co-author of the study.

