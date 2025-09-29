The Kurator’s Milan Fashion Week SS/26 round-up

The biggest question mark hung over Gucci, where Demna presented his first collection since taking the helm. Rather than a runway, we got a film premiere – Spike Jonze’s The Tiger – and a lookbook of 37 archetypes with names like “Nero” and “Direttore.” Clothes were deliberately extravagant, unapologetically sexy, but framed as an exploration of identity. Critics were divided: was this excavation of Gucci’s DNA bold enough, or merely cautious? With a full show due in February, SS26 felt like a prologue – a cinematic teaser rather than a manifesto.