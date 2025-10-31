ASUS brings “Design You Can Feel” to Dubai Design Week 2025

At the center of the experience stands an exclusive collaboration between ASUS and Emirati artist Dr. Ahmed AlAttar, founder of REALIITY. Together, they explore how AI and artistry converge — how the pulse of a machine can echo the rhythm of nature. His kinetic installation responds to motion, touch, and presence, powered by ASUS Copilot+ PCs, including the Zenbook A14, the world’s lightest Copilot+ laptop. This is intelligence transformed into art — fluid, alive, and intuitive.