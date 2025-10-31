ASUS brings “Design You Can Feel” to Dubai Design Week 2025

From Milan’s creative ateliers to the sands of Dubai — a new sensory chapter unfolds
Dubai: Where innovation meets emotion, and technology becomes art — ASUS brings its global design journey to Dubai Design Week 2025 with “Design You Can Feel,” an immersive exhibition celebrating craftsmanship, materiality, and the beauty of intelligent design.
Following its debut in Milan, the installation arrives in the heart of Dubai Design District (d3), transforming Atrium Building 5 into a living canvas of light, texture, and movement. Here, design is not just seen — it’s felt. Every surface tells a story; every sound carries intention.
“Through Design You Can Feel, we want people to experience the emotion behind every creation,” says Moira Chen, Country Marketing Manager, ASUS Middle East. “From Milan’s ateliers to Dubai’s desert, it’s a story of human touch meeting technological intelligence — a celebration of creativity that transcends boundaries.”
At the center of the experience stands an exclusive collaboration between ASUS and Emirati artist Dr. Ahmed AlAttar, founder of REALIITY. Together, they explore how AI and artistry converge — how the pulse of a machine can echo the rhythm of nature. His kinetic installation responds to motion, touch, and presence, powered by ASUS Copilot+ PCs, including the Zenbook A14, the world’s lightest Copilot+ laptop. This is intelligence transformed into art — fluid, alive, and intuitive.
The exhibition also unveils Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Editions, a tribute to nature’s raw elements. Crafted from Ceraluminum™, ASUS’s proprietary plasma-treated aluminum, each piece embodies the balance between strength and serenity — between the enduring and the ephemeral.
Obsidian Black evokes volcanic depth.
Pamukkale White whispers of mineral terraces.
Terra Mocha reflects the soft dunes of the Arabian desert.
Luminous Blue shimmers like the Gulf at dusk.
Ceraluminum captures the poetry of transformation — metal turned into feeling, craftsmanship into consciousness. It’s sustainable, tactile, and quietly powerful — a reflection of ASUS’s belief that design should be both purposeful and poetic.
The exhibition runs November 4–9, 2025, from 10:00am to 10:00pm daily at Atrium Building 5, Dubai Design District (d3). Admission is free.
Come to see. Stay to feel.
