ASUS showcases its Design You Can Feel philosophy at Dubai Design Week

After launching its global design philosophy, Design You Can Feel, at Milan Design Week this April, ASUS has brought its immersive exhibition to Dubai Design Week.

Running at Dubai Design District, the exhibition reveals the story behind Ceraluminium, ASUS’ breakthrough finish that redefines how metal looks and feel, shining a light on the design stories behind the company’s latest products.

We sat down with Coraline Lin, Marketing Director of ASUS, to learn more about the four-stage design thinking framework that creates products that resonate with users.