ASUS showcases its Design You Can Feel philosophy at Dubai Design Week

Exhibition spotlights ASUS’ patented material, Ceraluminium, and its design thinking
After launching its global design philosophy, Design You Can Feel, at Milan Design Week this April, ASUS has brought its immersive exhibition to Dubai Design Week.
Running at Dubai Design District, the exhibition reveals the story behind Ceraluminium, ASUS’ breakthrough finish that redefines how metal looks and feel, shining a light on the design stories behind the company’s latest products.
We sat down with Coraline Lin, Marketing Director of ASUS, to learn more about the four-stage design thinking framework that creates products that resonate with users.
Design You Can Feel is a holistic philosophy where the physical, emotional and digital experiences are interwoven, driven by sensory detail and AI.
A truly premium laptop must connect with the user on a sensory and emotional level, not just a visual one. The colour of ASUS' patented material, Ceraluminium, is inspired by nature. The Beige A14 is inspired by Zabriskie Point of Death Valley (Death Desert). You can see and feel the naturally smooth touch of this device, and the OLED display brings vivid colour to life. Smooth opening and closing are ensured thanks to the ErgoLift Hinge Design. You can enjoy the intuitive interaction with all the on-device AI tools.
Whenever we start a new idea, we always ask a simple question: Why should the user care about this product? Because when design is truly empathetic, anticipates your needs, and understands your desires, it forges a sensory experience that resonates. This crafts an interaction so intuitive, so natural, that it feels less like using a device and more like an extension of yourself.
We believe that true innovation isn't merely about what something does, but how it makes you feel. We believe in the power of sensory experiences to forge meaningful connections with design that allow each user to feel and make good use of our innovations. And that’s the reason why we don’t just design the laptop for broader appeal. ASUS takes a different path for everyone, from a multitasker and mobile professional to a commuter.
The design objective for ASUS Zenbook is to achieve the optimal balance of physical design (form), user experience (feel), and technical capability (laptop), resulting in a highly individualised product solution.
Zenbook embodies the perfect balance of portability, performance, and battery life, refined with fine craftsmanship. It’s a critical equilibrium achieved through a continuous, rigorous four-stage design thinking framework. When kicking off a new project, every functional team—from thermal and mechanical engineering to ID design and marketing—starts with Discover, conducting thorough research to identify challenges and opportunities. This leads to Define, where we translate findings into clear user needs and determine the most effective technological pathways. Teams then Develop potential solutions through intensive ideation and creative exploration, generating technical prototypes. Finally, we Deliver by refining and finalising these concepts into a manufacture-able, consumer-ready product, ensuring the Zenbook flawlessly integrates high performance into an ultra-portable design while always prioritising the user experience.
