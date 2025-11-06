ASUS presents 'Design You Can Feel' at Dubai Design Week: A multi-sensory journey through craftsmanship, AI, and the future of laptop design

Emirati roboticist artwork turns touch into sound, bridging human emotion and technology
Dubai: ASUS has opened the doors to its most immersive exhibition yet, Design You Can Feel, at Dubai Design Week 2025 — where emotion, functionality, and innovation collide to shape the future of personal technology.
Featuring the exclusive Zenbook Ceraluminum Signature Edition and the world’s lightest Copilot+ PC, the Zenbook A14, the showcase invites visitors to experience how ASUS is transforming everyday devices into objects of desire — built to be felt, owned, and adored.
Held at Atrium Building 5 in Dubai Design District (d3), the interactive exhibit replaces the traditional tech display with a sensory journey — spotlighting not just what ASUS builds, but how it makes people feel. It is a rare chance for consumers to get up close, try the devices, and even purchase them at exclusive Design Week prices.
“Zenbook has always been about design that connects emotionally. With the Copilot+ PC lineup, we’ve reached a new era — one where your device responds to you, understands you, and becomes a seamless part of your creative and personal life,” said Coraline Lin, Marketing Director of, ASUS.
The centerpiece of the exhibit, crafted from ASUS’s proprietary Ceraluminum — a material that blends the durability of ceramics with the weightlessness of aluminum. Available in four finishes inspired by nature, this ultra-premium collectible edition laptop was built to redefine what luxury tech feels like. The tactile experience is unforgettable — and so is the fact that visitors can purchase it on-site.
Visitors can also explore the AL-FORM Furniture Range — a collection of sculptural chairs that explore the materiality of Ceraluminum. One chair in the collection is made entirely from Ceraluminum — and visitors are encouraged to touch, guess, and interact. It’s design that tells a story — and acts as the perfect lead-in to a purchase moment.
To complement the experience, a bespoke Ceraluminum Bukhoor burner adds a UAE-inspired sensory layer to the space — signaling ASUS’s deep respect for local culture while showcasing just how far the material can go.
A hands-on disassembly experience where visitors can explore what makes ASUS laptops ultra-thin, ultra-durable, and ultra-desirable — from board design to external finishes. The more visitors understand what's inside, the more they’ll want to own one.
A conceptual piece redefining device interaction — made from oxidized Ceraluminum™ and powered by AI. It challenges everything we know — and want — from modern devices.
A brainchild of Emirati roboticist and artist Dr. AlAttar, this immersive artwork transforms touch into sound — a symbolic bridge between human emotion and machine response. It embodies ASUS’s message: the future of tech is alive, reactive, and emotional.
For the first time ever, ASUS is uniting a design exhibition with a purchase campaign. Visitors can shop exclusive deals of up to Dh2,000 off on select Zenbook and ProArt laptops — both in-person and through the ASUS eShop.
Featured devices include:
Zenbook S16 (UM5606) – 16” Copilot+ powerhouse
Zenbook DUO (UX8406CA) – Dual-screen innovation
Zenbook A14 (UX3407) – The world’s lightest Copilot+ PC
ProArt P16 (H7606) – Creator-grade performance
ProArt PZ13 (HT5306) – Versatile 2-in-1 detachable
ProArt PX13 (HN7306) – Convertible creator experience
Whether you’re a creative professional, a student, or a tech enthusiast — this is the moment to own the most advanced ASUS laptop at the best price of the year.
Visit ASUS at Atrium 5, d3 — feel the design, fall in love, and take it home.
