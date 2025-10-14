The six-day event in Saudi will see more than 30 shows and bring global fashion mavens
Dubai: Riyadh Fashion Week is set to make history as it welcomes international fashion powerhouses Vivienne Westwood and Stella McCartney to its lineup for the very first time. Returning for its third and most ambitious edition from October 16 to 21, the six-day event will see more than 30 runway shows, designer presentations, and citywide activations that celebrate both global and Saudi creativity.
Organised by the Saudi Fashion Commission under the Ministry of Culture, this year’s edition represents a major milestone for the Kingdom’s growing fashion ecosystem. Since debuting in 2023, Riyadh Fashion Week has rapidly positioned itself as a cornerstone event in the Middle East, drawing international attention and redefining Saudi Arabia’s role as an emerging fashion capital.
The week will open with a special Vivienne Westwood presentation in collaboration with Art of Heritage by Princess Noura Al Faisal, a creative partnership expected to spotlight traditional Saudi craftsmanship through the lens of one of Britain’s most iconic couture houses. Industry insiders suggest the showcase will be specially curated for the event, blending the brand’s rebellious aesthetic with the Kingdom’s artisanal heritage.
Closing the fashion week on October 21, Stella McCartney will stage her first-ever show in Saudi Arabia, presenting a selection of her recent and archival collections. Known for pioneering sustainable luxury, McCartney’s debut in Riyadh underscores the Kingdom’s growing emphasis on sustainability and conscious creativity. According to Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission, her participation marks a “milestone for Saudi Arabia’s creative evolution.”
The local designer lineup is equally compelling, spanning couture, ready-to-wear, and streetwear. Established and emerging Saudi brands including Tima Abid, Atelier Hekayat, Abadia, Hindamme, and 1886 will share the stage with regional names such as Waad AlOqaili, Ashwaq AlMarshad, Leem, Arwa Albanawi, Razan AlAzzouni, Mona AlShebil, and Reem AlKanhal.
Runway shows are set to take place across the capital, while designer presentations will be held from October 16 to 20 at the Mandarin Oriental. The event’s expansion reflects the momentum of Saudi Arabia’s fashion sector and its vision to become a global player in the industry.
With Vivienne Westwood opening and Stella McCartney closing, this year’s Riyadh Fashion Week signals not just a new era for Saudi design but also a bold stride toward positioning the Kingdom at the forefront of international fashion.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox