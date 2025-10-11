For many Emiratis across emirates, colored abayas are not just about style but identity
Dubai: There was a time when young Emirati Ghalya Alawadhi, 21, wanted to mix things up when it came to her traditional black abaya.
She was used to the familiar graceful cover-up lining the racks of her wardrobe, but to her surprise, a splash of pink seemed to call her name from among the classics. It was a welcome change that she has embraced since that fashion evolution.
“I started wearing colored abayas before the trend took off, and it quickly became a part of my style,” said Ghalya in an interview with Gulf News over the phone.
She isn’t alone. For many Emiratis across all emirates, colored abayas are not just about style, but about finding the perfect balance between cultural heritage and individuality.
“Colored abayas have become popular because they let girls express individuality while still keeping the traditional modest style,” said Ghalya who has embraced the trend.
“Softer pastels and bold tones feel more modern and stylish, making them easy to match with accessories. They’re also seen as a way to balance cultural roots with fashion trends."
Others, too, are finding joy in experimenting with shades beyond black, proving this trend isn’t just for young girls. Laila Alfarsi, 47, says she enjoys adding color alongside her classic abayas.
“I still love my elegant black ones, but experimenting with ocean blue and dusty lavender adds a spark to my day,” she told Gulf News with a smile. “I never expected an abaya to get more compliments than my handbags, but here we are!”
Designers, across the GCC, are quick to jump on this surge in demand. When Gulf News spoke to a cross-section of Abaya designers in the UAE, they said they are responding robustly to this demand. Think innovative collections that infuse color, patterns and modern tailoring into the abaya while staying true to its cultural significance.
“For us, designing colored abayas is all about giving the younger generation a chance to really express their vibe, personality, and individuality,” said Amira Suleman, 23, and Farina Suleman, 35, founders of amiiraofficial, a abaya business gaining traction on social media. “It’s a modern twist that feels fresh while still respecting our culture and traditions, and that balance is what makes it so exciting.”
According to the designers, bold color palettes are defining this year’s collections.
“We’re definitely seeing bolder color choices right now, soft blues, deep reds, neutrals like beige and off-white, and butter yellow has been a favorite! When it comes to patterns, florals are still huge, alongside abstract prints,” they added.
Bridging tradition and modernity
Other homegrown brands echo the same vision, seeing colored abayas as a bridge between heritage and contemporary expression.
“Two Styles was created by two sisters with two very different styles, yet the same love for fashion and individuality. That’s the heart of our brand, celebrating uniqueness while embracing our culture,” said sisters Hend Al Usaimi, 24, and Ghaya Al Usaimi, 21, founders of Two Styles, an abaya business highlighting the fusion of culture and individuality.
“We chose to design colored abayas because we see them as a bridge between tradition and modern expression. For the younger Emirati generation, adding color makes the abaya more personal, versatile, and aligned with their individuality, while still respecting heritage.”
Color isn’t just catching on among young fashion enthusiasts, public figures are embracing it too. Emirati beauty queen Noura Al Jasmi, crowned Miss Earth UAE 2024, has been turning heads in vibrant abayas that radiate confidence and personality.
The rise of colored abayas reflects a wider shift in the UAE’s fashion landscape, where modest wear is evolving to include more experimentation and global influences, while continuing to prioritize cultural values.
For young women like Ghalya, this evolution feels empowering.
“Wearing colored abayas feels like a way to stand out while still staying modest. They bring freshness compared to plain black, and different shades can reflect mood, personality, or even the occasion,” she said.
With social media amplifying the visibility of these new designs, colored abayas are no longer seen as a fleeting trend, but as a defining statement of modern Emirati style, one that celebrates both individuality and tradition.
