Haldiram’s, Skoda, Myntra, T-Series and more—everyone is hopping on viral apology trend
India is witnessing a hilarious new trend: brands issuing public apologies—not for mistakes, but for being too good. Social media is flooded with playful apologies from companies and influencers, and the internet can’t stop laughing.
From Skoda, Myntra, T-Series and Haldiram’s to chefs like Ranveer Brar and Rakhee Vaswani, everyone is joining the trend. Instead of admitting a blunder, brands are “sorry” for delighting customers too much—whether it’s making irresistible snacks, unforgettable vacations, or unforgettable experiences.
Brands mimic the tone and layout of official corporate apologies, but with a twist. The message? “We’re so good, we made you crave us.” The mix of humour, relatability, and clever marketing makes these posts impossible to ignore.
Chef Rakhee Vaswani said, “I’m sorry for causing cravings and messing up diets—our food is just that good!” Designer Rina Dhaka added, “Expressing gratitude through humour is refreshing. This trend celebrates creativity and fun on social media.”
Brand strategist Kartik Shukla says the trend flips the typical apology on its head. “Instead of reacting defensively, brands reclaim the narrative, making themselves feel approachable, witty, and human.” But he cautions, “It’s great for buzz, but not a long-term strategy.”
Skoda India: “Sorry for making cars so good you can’t resist detours.”
Volkswagen India: “Official apology for cars too hard to part with.”
Keventers: “Sorry for milkshakes that keep you coming back.”
T-Series: “Sorry for causing some serious distraction.”
Banana Leaf India: “Sorry for making you fall in love with South Indian food again.”
While many are loving the witty approach, critics argue apologies should be for real mistakes, not for being awesome. Comments range from “Marketing done right” to “Narcissism at its peak.”
The trend humanises brands, creates shareable content, and keeps audiences engaged—showing that sometimes, being too good can be its own kind of marketing.
