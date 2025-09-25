Shashi Tharoor embraces 22-year-old self in viral AI ‘hug’ trend

With wit, Tharoor wrote “I find myself torn,” mixing humour and nostalgia in his AI post
Dubai: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again caught the internet’s attention — this time by joining a viral artificial intelligence trend. The veteran politician and author shared an AI-generated image of himself hugging his 22-year-old self, sparking conversation and nostalgia among his followers.
The post is part of the “Hug My Younger Self” phenomenon sweeping across social media platforms. The trend, powered by Google’s Gemini AI tool and its Nano Banana image module, enables users to create photorealistic images of their current selves embracing or interacting with their younger selves. Many have described it as a bittersweet exercise in reflection, blending technology with memory.
Tharoor captioned his post with characteristic wit, writing: “I find myself torn…” — a play on both the literal act of embracing and the deeper emotional tug of looking back on youthful ambition and energy. His share quickly went viral, drawing admiration for his openness to experiment with new-age digital culture.
The trend has gained traction globally, with users ranging from celebrities to everyday individuals creating AI snapshots that resemble faded polaroids infused with emotion. Tharoor’s participation highlights how political figures, too, are embracing the intersection of tech and personal storytelling.
