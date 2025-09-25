GOLD/FOREX
Shashi Tharoor embraces 22-year-old self in viral AI ‘hug’ trend

With wit, Tharoor wrote “I find myself torn,” mixing humour and nostalgia in his AI post

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
Dubai: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has once again caught the internet’s attention — this time by joining a viral artificial intelligence trend. The veteran politician and author shared an AI-generated image of himself hugging his 22-year-old self, sparking conversation and nostalgia among his followers.

The post is part of the “Hug My Younger Self” phenomenon sweeping across social media platforms. The trend, powered by Google’s Gemini AI tool and its Nano Banana image module, enables users to create photorealistic images of their current selves embracing or interacting with their younger selves. Many have described it as a bittersweet exercise in reflection, blending technology with memory.

Tharoor captioned his post with characteristic wit, writing: “I find myself torn…” — a play on both the literal act of embracing and the deeper emotional tug of looking back on youthful ambition and energy. His share quickly went viral, drawing admiration for his openness to experiment with new-age digital culture.

The trend has gained traction globally, with users ranging from celebrities to everyday individuals creating AI snapshots that resemble faded polaroids infused with emotion. Tharoor’s participation highlights how political figures, too, are embracing the intersection of tech and personal storytelling.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
