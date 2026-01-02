A vision board is a visual representation of your goals
Dubai: As we enter 2026, TikTok has decided that scribbled resolutions and forgotten gym memberships are officially out. In their place: Vision boards, glossy, aesthetic collages of dreams, desires and main character energy are flooding feeds across the app.
From luxury travel screenshots and career affirmations to soft-life quotes and Pilates bodies, TikTok’s latest obsession is all about seeing the life you want before you live it. And judging by the millions of views under hashtags like #VisionBoard2026 and #Manifestation, this trend isn’t just pretty, it’s powerful.
At its core, a vision board is a visual representation of your goals. Think of it as a mood board for your future self. Traditionally, it involved scissors, magazines, and a lot of glitter glue. TikTok, of course, has given it a fun twist.
Users are now creating vision boards using Pinterest, Canva, Instagram saved posts or simply screenshots from TikTok itself. These boards often include images of dream homes, fitness goals, career milestones, relationships, financial freedom and wellness aspirations, all set to trending audios and cinematic transitions or printed and framed.
The message is clear: If you can see it, you can become it.
There’s something about January that makes us collectively romanticise reinvention. TikTok lives for that energy. The platform already encourages visual storytelling, so turning goals into aesthetic content feels natural, and far more motivating than a boring list.
Unlike traditional resolutions that focus on what you’ll stop doing, vision boards focus on what you’re moving towards. They feel hopeful, aspirational and crucially, sharable.
For many creators, posting a vision board is also an act of accountability. Once it’s online, the universe (and your followers) are watching.
Vision boards tap into TikTok's long-running love affair with manifestation culture. Affirmations like 'I don’t chase, I attract. What’s meant for me will simply find me' or 'This year I choose ease' or Lucky Girl Syndrome affirmations are reinforcing the idea that mindset is everything.
Psychologists say there’s a method behind the magic. Visualisation can help clarify goals, reinforce motivation, and make ambitions feel more achievable. When you repeatedly see an image linked to a goal, your brain begins to treat it as something tangible, not just a wish.
In other words, it’s not just delusion. It’s direction.
One reason the trend has gone viral is its flexibility. Vision boards aren’t one-size-fits-all. On TikTok, they fall into distinct aesthetics:
• Soft life vision boards: Calm mornings, matcha lattes, yoga, journaling and slow living.
• Career glow-up boards: Office views, promotions, business launches and “POV: you got the job”.
• Fitness and wellness boards: Pilates studios, green smoothies and disciplined routines.
• Luxury lifestyle boards: Five-star hotels, designer bags and first-class flights.
• Emotional goals: Peace, confidence, healed relationships and boundaries.
You don’t have to want it all, just what you want.
How to make one (TikTok-style)
Creating a vision board doesn’t require artistic talent or expensive tools. TikTok users swear by a simple formula:
1. Reflect first: What do you actually want this year, not what looks good online?
2. Collect visuals: Screenshots, Pinterest images, quotes, affirmations.
3. Choose a platform: Canva is a favorite for clean layouts, while others stick to phone photo albums.
4. Make it visible: Set it as your phone wallpaper, lock screen or laptop background. Or print it and put it somewhere visible.
5. Revisit regularly: This isn’t a one-post trend, it’s a daily reminder.
Bonus TikTok tip: Add a trending audio and smooth transitions if you plan to post it. A little drama never hurt manifestation.
Is it better than resolutions?
Maybe the real magic of vision boards is that they feel kinder. There’s less pressure to be perfect and more encouragement to evolve. Instead of “lose 10kg” or “save more money”, you’re focusing on how you want your life to feel.
And in a world that often feels chaotic, that sense of intentionality is comforting.
Whether you believe in manifestation or just love a good aesthetic, TikTok’s vision board trend is a reminder that goal setting doesn’t have to be dull. It can be creative, personal, even fun.
So, before you rush into the new year, take a moment to pause, dream, and curate. Your future self is scrolling and taking notes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox