Rise of the celebrity politician: India’s politics enters a new performance era

Tharoor, often described as the “rockstar of literary festivals” in India, prolific writer and brilliant speaker, has left his party speechless after attending the presidential banquet for President Vladimir Putin last week. Tharoor was delighted to go, despite the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge not being invited — a significant snub. Tharoor was also at the Ramnath Goenka Awards, sitting in the front row and clapping delightedly as Prime Minister Modi tore into the Congress party. He tweeted warmly about both events, making his party see red. But Tharoor is the quintessential celebrity politician, unbothered by mere party politics. He feels hard done by, ignored and neglected by the Congress — not even considered for his dream job as the Kerala Chief Ministerial face — and is busy burnishing his celebrity for when, not if, he switches camps. A delighted BJP keeps using him to play politics with the Congress.