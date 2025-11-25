Inside Karnataka’s aborted coup: How Siddaramaiah outmanoeuvred DKS

D.K. Suresh, younger brother of DKS and a billionaire businessman — and former three-term MP — also stepped in. Suresh had stirred controversy in February 2024 when he said that South India might need to demand a separate country due to fiscal injustices by the Centre. He argued that Karnataka, a major contributor to national taxes, faced budgetary neglect favouring northern India under the Modi government. This time, Suresh met senior Congress leaders and demanded that his brother be given a chance to be CM, warning that ignoring the demand would have significant financial consequences for the party since both brothers raise key resources.