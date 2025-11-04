From literacy to livelihoods: How Kerala became India’s first state to beat extreme poverty

Hindustan Times, a mainstream daily, reported that the Kerala government’s initiative has transformed lives. The paper cited the story of a couple living in Konattussery — Rejimol M.R., a coir worker, and her husband Sunil Kumar, who has been deaf and mute since birth. The couple, with two young daughters, lived in a decrepit ancestral home surrounded by swamps and paddy fields. The house was certified unsafe by authorities, and since Rejimol was the sole earning member, the family was prioritised under the scheme. They received three instalments of Rs400,000 each under the flagship Life Mission and are arranging the rest through bank loans to build a Rs800,000 house. Their lifelong dream of owning a habitable home has finally come true.