Indian media on trial: How Rhea Chakraborty was failed by journalism

A witch-hunt masquerading as news exposed the darkest side of TV channels
Rhea Chakraborty, the actor who has now received a comprehensive clean chit from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the death of her partner, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is owed a public apology by a huge section of mainstream media “news channels” who literally ran a witch-hunt against her.
Sample some of the “reporting” live on “national television” that was inflicted on the grieving 28-year-old, her parents, and young brother.
The worst offenders were, incredibly, women journalists and anchors who seemed to be in a race to outdo the Saas-Bahu sagas, saying things like, “women can be possessive,” or “it is seen in Indian families that girlfriends don’t like the man having any relationship with his family.” Yes, you read that right — without any evidence, Rhea Chakraborty was publicly character-assassinated.
She was accused of providing drugs to Rajput in a bid to keep him dependent on her. Her brother was tarred as a drug addict and pusher. One woman journalist even marched into a studio and, live on air, claimed to have the “full file” — including WhatsApp chats of Rhea and not just her, but also Deepika Padukone and other actors. This was part of an imaginary drug case that was foisted on Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in which the Narcotics Control Bureau dragged in half the Mumbai film industry. The “drug angle” was conveniently added to the Rajput case, pulling Rhea further into the storm.
“Imma bounce,” slang for “I am leaving,” was breathlessly read out on television, with a journalist claiming it was a “drug code.” One anchor, known for his shouty hysterics and inability to question anyone in power, banged his desk and screamed frenziedly, “Muje drug doh, muje drug doh” (“give me drugs, give me drugs”), as he claimed Rhea Chakraborty demanded.
Remember, this was at the peak of the Covid pandemic, when public hounding ensured that Rhea Chakraborty and Aryan Khan were arrested for what later transpired to be no crime at all.
Yet lurid transcripts of their so-called conversations, social media publicity campaigns, and past relationships were put through the public wringer and all dirty laundry was aired.
Rhea Chakraborty was called a “dayan” (witch), a “Bengali woman” (a sick stereotype) who practised black magic on Rajput, allegedly forced him to do drugs, and was accused of being responsible for his death. The only thing the “news channels” didn’t do was call outright for her lynching — though it was certainly hinted at. Deepika Padukone and Sara Ali Khan were also forced to appear before the NCB in a media trial, with reporters baying for their blood and asking what drugs they consumed.
At the height of Covid, just before Rhea was jailed, her father — a private individual — suffered a health emergency and the family was asked to vacate their rented apartment. All this, when her troubled partner, whom she had cared for, had just died. Instead of public sympathy, she was vilified. Rajput’s death was shamelessly exploited by “news channels” to increase viewership, and by a loud-mouthed actor crying conspiracy theories as a career ladder. That actor is now a BJP MP.
One channel has not even bothered to delete the digital evidence: a tweet from September 2020 still claims, “Investigation impact of Rhea’s drug chat expose forced her arrest — 45 days, 86 exposes later Rhea in jail.” This remains online even though the CBI has completely cleared her.
Consider the impunity with which these “news channels” can tar and character-assassinate anyone — it could be you or me tomorrow. They display an absolute disregard for the basic principles of journalism: hearing both sides, not jumping to conclusions, and waiting for a court to convict. All standards were contemptuously discarded in what was one of the darkest times for the Indian media.
Here is the secret that makes journalists without a conscience drag down a noble profession: zero accountability. Defamation laws exist only on paper, and hearings take years, until the slandered person is mentally and financially exhausted. Contrast this with the United States and the United Kingdom, where hearings are prompt and damages awarded, deterring the media and ensuring it acts in public interest.
However wide you stretch “public interest,” how does it cover a young girl’s private WhatsApp chats? Yet the so-called industry regulator of the news channels didn’t even call this an invasion of privacy. The truth is, these channels act in anything but the public interest — their only concern is viewership and advertising revenue.
I have said this before: all these news channels should come with a health and hygiene warning like cigarettes, because they are truly injurious to reason, and to the gullible minds who consume them thinking they are getting “news.” In reality, they consume fantasy garbage.
Imagine that none of these channels who slandered Rhea Chakraborty and Aryan Khan have even bothered to issue a public apology — not to them, nor to the viewers who were fed lies. They have no fear of consequences.
I am passionate about the free press, my profession. Yet these channels make me hang my head in shame at what they have reduced the watchdog of democracy to. The lack of shame or acknowledgement from these journalists makes it worse. They are brazen, shameless, and have already moved on to the next witch-hunt.
Yet viewers still have the power of the remote. As Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto once told me for Gulf News, he simply withdrew advertising from errant channels that promote hate and fiction.
I occasionally remember Rhea Chakraborty, whom I had met before her trial by media — how bright-eyed and confident she was. I hope she regains that bright-eyed confidence.
