Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan rubbishes social media rumours on his death

Calling the claims 'highly irresponsible,' Moin releases a video message
Dubai: Former Pakistan cricket captain Moin Khan has dismissed widespread social media rumours suggesting he was unwell or had even passed away.
Calling the claims “highly irresponsible,” Moin released a video message — shared by sports journalist Qadir Khawaja — assuring fans that he is in excellent health.
A member of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup — winning squad, Moin stressed that the online reports were completely unfounded and urged people to avoid spreading unverified information.
“Since this morning, news related to my health and even my death has been circulating, which reflects absolute irresponsibility,” Moin said.
“I want to inform all my well-wishers that, Alhamdulillah, I am perfectly healthy and enjoying my life. Please keep me in your prayers,” he added.
The rumours sparked strong reactions across social media, with many fans immediately calling them fake and urging others not to believe sensational, unverified posts.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox